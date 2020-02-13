Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,382,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $103.55 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.48.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

