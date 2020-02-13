Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 114 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $227.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $199.53 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.82 and its 200 day moving average is $231.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

