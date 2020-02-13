Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.51. 123,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,330. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

