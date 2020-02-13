COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PC)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41, 11,499 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52.

COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE.PC)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit