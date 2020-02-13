Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Short Interest Up 189.4% in January

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the January 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cott by 137.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cott by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cott in the 4th quarter worth $352,000.

COT opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.33 and a beta of 0.95. Cott has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $15.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

