Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

COWN stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $517.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. Cowen has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Cowen had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

