Craig Hallum Increases Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $46.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRNT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 373,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.05. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

