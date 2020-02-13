Credit Suisse Group Lowers Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $16.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amcor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,338,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,541. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Amcor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

