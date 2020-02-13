Credit Suisse Group Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $111.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.51. 763,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,534. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $96.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,391,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

