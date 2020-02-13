Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BXMT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.
Shares of BXMT opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $98,685. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
