Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BXMT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of BXMT opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $98,685. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

