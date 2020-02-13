Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

CRLBF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 312,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $14.39.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

