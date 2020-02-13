Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.90.

Several brokerages have commented on CR. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$0.75 target price on Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,435.32. Insiders bought a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230 over the last three months.

CR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.41. 656,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1.72. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

