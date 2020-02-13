CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a daily sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CRH Medical has a twelve month low of C$83.00 and a twelve month high of C$128.87.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Bear sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total value of C$58,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,724,052. Also, Director Ian A. Webb sold 6,300 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.66, for a total value of C$29,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$685,952.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.