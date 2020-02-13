CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Press coverage about CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a daily sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CRH Medical has a twelve month low of C$83.00 and a twelve month high of C$128.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Bear sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total value of C$58,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,724,052. Also, Director Ian A. Webb sold 6,300 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.66, for a total value of C$29,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$685,952.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit