Critical Review: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -29.68% -2.91% -2.80% Ambarella -16.33% -9.51% -8.36%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubicon Technology and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambarella 2 3 5 0 2.30

Ambarella has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.19%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Ambarella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 6.27 $960,000.00 N/A N/A Ambarella $227.77 million 10.69 -$30.45 million ($1.11) -65.38

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ambarella beats Rubicon Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, unmanned aerial vehicle cameras, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

