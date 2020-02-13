Critical Review: Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) versus CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Biopharmaceutical and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A CapitaLand 30.76% 4.64% 2.27%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sino Biopharmaceutical and CapitaLand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CapitaLand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Biopharmaceutical and CapitaLand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Biopharmaceutical $3.16 billion 5.82 $1.37 billion N/A N/A CapitaLand $4.15 billion 2.75 $1.31 billion N/A N/A

Sino Biopharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CapitaLand.

Risk and Volatility

Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CapitaLand beats Sino Biopharmaceutical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules. The company's principal products also include Analgesic medicines, such as Kaifen injections and Zepusi Flurbiprofen Cataplasms; Orthopedic medicines, which comprise New Ossified Triol capsules and Jiuli tablets; anti-infectious medicines, including Tiance injections and Tianjie tablets; parenteral nutritious medicines, such as Xinhaineng and Fenghaineng fructose injections; respiratory system medicines, including Tianqingsule inhalation powder and Chia Tai Suke tablets; and anorectal medicines comprising Aisuping injections and Getai tablets. In addition, it develops medicines for liver, tumor, cardio-cerebral, analgesia, respiratory system, and orthopedic diseases; engages in the retail and distribution of pharmaceutical products; provides medical management consultancy services; and manufactures, sells, and distributes health food products, as well as is involved in optometry for optical glasses and sale of ophthalmic products. Further, the company provides research and development, medical technology development, and outpatient and surgical procedure services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments. Its real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, lodging, offices, homes, and real estate investment trusts and funds. CapitaLand Limited also invests in real estate financial products and assets; and provides investment advisory and management services, as well as real estate asset management services. In addition, it offers software and network technique development and management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Pidemco Land Limited and changed its name to CapitaLand Limited in November 2000. CapitaLand Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

