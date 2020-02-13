Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,486,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAPL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 24,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Crossamerica Partners has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,909.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crossamerica Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

