Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $29,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after acquiring an additional 486,944 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 123.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after acquiring an additional 376,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.27. 1,384,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,998. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average is $206.44. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

