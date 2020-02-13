Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 65,756 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,756 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,604 shares of company stock worth $12,172,067 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.