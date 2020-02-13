Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 119,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CRWS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 679,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 164,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 108,301 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

