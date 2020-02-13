Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter.

CRWS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

