CryCash (CRC) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. CryCash has a market capitalization of $554,452.00 and approximately $6,428.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryCash’s official website is crycash.io . CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

