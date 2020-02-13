Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 157 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after purchasing an additional 273,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

XEL opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

