Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 616 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $30.66.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.