Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,845 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

MUB opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.45 and a 1 year high of $115.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

