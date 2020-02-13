Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 452,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.63. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

