Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $117.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.09 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several analysts have commented on ATO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.27.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.