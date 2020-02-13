CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Releases Earnings Results

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

CSPI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 million, a PE ratio of -134.31 and a beta of 1.09. CSP has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

