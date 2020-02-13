Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $97.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Shares of CFR opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 202,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

