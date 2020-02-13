Curzon Energy (LON:CZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Curzon Energy PLC (LON:CZN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 588359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $644,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Curzon Energy Company Profile (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coalbed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

