Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Cypress Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on CY shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,642,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 304,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 69.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 918,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

