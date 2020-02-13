Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.65-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.25-8.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.61 billion.

DAN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.29. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.88.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

