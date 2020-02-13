Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 29.35%.

DAC opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Danaos has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

DAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaos in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

