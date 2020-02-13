Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. 45,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,163. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5,436.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

