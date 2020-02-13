Davita (NYSE:DVA) PT Set at $90.00 by SunTrust Banks

Davita (NYSE:DVA) has been given a $90.00 price objective by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Davita’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. 95,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Davita will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Davita by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Davita by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Davita by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Davita by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Davita by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

