Davita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Davita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.75-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.56 billion.Davita also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.24. 1,008,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Davita will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

