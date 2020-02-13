Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 425 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Ross Stores by 40.8% in the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 62.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $119.90. 2,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

