Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

JKHY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.66. 674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,552. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $169.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

