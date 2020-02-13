Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 13.5% in January

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,440,000 after purchasing an additional 106,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 422,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Shares of DECK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.55. The company had a trading volume of 369,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.65. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $130.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.