DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,035.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002432 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and RightBTC. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $9,035.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 88.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004625 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001324 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, SouthXchange, RightBTC, BiteBTC, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

