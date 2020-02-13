DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 27,200 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Hillenbrand worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 753.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at $902,874.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $167,585. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

