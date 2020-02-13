DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,713 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 19.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 2.04. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HES shares. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

