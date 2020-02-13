DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $48,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,444. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.