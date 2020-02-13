DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,274 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $169.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

