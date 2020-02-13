Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.98. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 116,019 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNR shares. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $480.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.