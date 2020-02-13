Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 133 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $24,204.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LH stock opened at $187.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

