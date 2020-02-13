Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £125.92 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Kathryn Mikells bought 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,148 ($41.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.92 ($165.64).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,098 ($40.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,192.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,238.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) target price (down previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,339.33 ($43.93).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

