DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $6,361,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,648,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,501,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,779,000 after buying an additional 157,751 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.95. 56,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,434. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

