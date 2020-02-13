Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:DISCB traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. Discovery Inc Series B has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

