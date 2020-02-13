Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2,120.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 299,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,024. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.