Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Posts Earnings Results

Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Diurnal Group stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428. Diurnal Group has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 47 ($0.62). The firm has a market cap of $25.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.38.

In other news, insider Martin Whitaker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,865.82).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

